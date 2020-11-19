Pep Guardiola's best assists at FC Barcelona

Josep Guardiola was FC Barcelona's leader throughout the 1990s. He was known for laser-guided assists and his tremendous ability to rally and motivate his teammates. Guardiola defended the Blaugrana colours from 1990 through 2001. He won one European Cup, one Cup Winners Cup, two Copas del Rey, two European Super Cups and four Spanish Super Cups. The Masia graduate was the linchpin in Barça’s midfield throughout the 90s. Guardiola gave superb assists to the likes of Romario, Laudrup, Bakero, Ronaldo, Rivaldo and company. Check out some of his bests at FC Barcelona.