Pedri shows off his skills in a Barça shirt at Camp Nou

The player from the Canary Islands dons the blaugrana jersey at Camp Nou during his presentation. Last September, it was announced that FC Barcelona and Las Palmas had reached an agreement for the transfer of Pedri, but it wasn't until this summer that the young Canarian player was officially announced as a new Barça player. Pedri, who has been training for a few weeks with the rest of the new signings and the players who have returned from loan transfers, had his presentation at the Camp Nou, as well as a press conference for the media.