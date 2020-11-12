Patri Guijarro's skilful finish vs Atletico Madrid

The blaugranes took a vital win over rivals Atlético Madrid thanks to goals from Patri Guijarro, Jennifer Hermoso and Lieke Martens as Barça Women remain unstoppable in the league. To add to the joy, Luis Cortés' side have set a new unbeaten record, not conceding in 892 minutes, a record for the team. Patri Guijarro put them ahead with a good finish from a pass from Graham Hansen on 31 minutes. Check out the video on Dugout!