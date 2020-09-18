PAOK upset Benfica to advance to Champions League play-off round

Loading...
By NewsChain Sport
10:51am, Fri 18 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

PAOK hosted the Portuguese giants SL Benfica at Toumba Stadium in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League 3rd knockout round clash, as the visitors appeared as the huge favorites. However, PAOK narrowly escaped a few dangerous chances in the first half, before the new-recruit big name Jan Vertonghen scored an own goal to take the hosts ahead. Andrija Živković, who have been newly released by SL Benfica just before signing with PAOK extended the Greek side's lead to put salt in the wound for the visitors. Rafa Silva's strike in the dying minutes wasn't enough to rescue Benfica, as PAOK advanced to the play-off round to face Krasnodar.