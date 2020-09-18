PAOK upset Benfica to advance to Champions League play-off round

PAOK hosted the Portuguese giants SL Benfica at Toumba Stadium in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League 3rd knockout round clash, as the visitors appeared as the huge favorites. However, PAOK narrowly escaped a few dangerous chances in the first half, before the new-recruit big name Jan Vertonghen scored an own goal to take the hosts ahead. Andrija Živković, who have been newly released by SL Benfica just before signing with PAOK extended the Greek side's lead to put salt in the wound for the visitors. Rafa Silva's strike in the dying minutes wasn't enough to rescue Benfica, as PAOK advanced to the play-off round to face Krasnodar.