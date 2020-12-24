Paixao inspires Lechia to victory in thrilling Tricity Derby

By NewsChain Sport
12:36pm, Thu 24 Dec 2020
Long-time rivals Lechia Gdansk and Arka Gdynia faced each other off during matchweek 27 clash in the 2019-20 Ekstraklasa season. A thrilling second half saw both teams grabbing leads and losing them, before a five-minute comeback in the dying minutes saw Lechia Gdansk come back and snatch a 4-3 victory in the Tricity Derby, capped off by an excellent hat-trick showing of Portuguese forward Flavio Paixão.