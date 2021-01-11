Ousmane Dembélé’s thunderbolt soals Spanish Super Cup for Barcelona

By NewsChain Sport
13:10pm, Mon 11 Jan 2021
In August 2018, Ousmane Dembélé struck a stunning winner for Barcelona as they kicked off their 2018/19 campaign by clinching the Spanish Super Cup against Sevilla in Morocco. The 'Blaugranas' lifted the Spanish Super Cup for a record-extending 13th time by coming from behind to beat Sevilla 2-1 in Tangier thanks to a stunning shot from the France winger and a penalty save in stoppage time from Marc-André ter Stegen.