Nolito's best goals at FC Barcelona

Nolito, 33, spent the best three years of his career at Celta, scoring 39 league goals between 2013 and 2016, leading to him earning a Spain call up and being signed by Manchester City. Nolito has a Blaugrana past. The Spaniard scored 26 goals in 83 matches for the reserves side and he also managed one goal and one assist in five appearances for Barca's first team between 2008 and 2011. Check out some of the best goals scored by the Spanish winger of his Barça spell.