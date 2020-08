On 27 August 2012, Luka Modric started his journey with Real Madrid. It's eight years since the presentation of one of the key players in the team's success over the last few seasons. The Croatian has won everything as a Real Madrid player: 4 Champions Leagues, 4 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups, 2 LaLiga, 1 Copa del Rey and 3 Spanish Super Cups in 343 matches for Real Madrid.