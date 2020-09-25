Messi's brace help Barcelona sink Villarreal

In 2010, Barcelona shook off their midweek Champions League semi-final exit with a comfortable 4-1 win at Villarreal. A great performance by Xavi and a double from Messi ensured the Blaugranes remained in the driver’s seat in La Liga’s title race. And despite having to endure a nervous opening against Villarreal where they could have gone two goals down, Pep Guardiola’s troops sauntered to a comfortable win thanks to first half gems from Lionel Messi, Xavi and Bojan Krkic, before the Argentine struck again late in the game after the hosts had pulled one back through Joseba Llorente.