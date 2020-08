In 2016-17, Lionel Messi scored three goals in a 4-0 win for Luis Enrique's side. The Blaugrana punished 10-man Manchester City in the Champions League on Pep Guardiola's return to his old club. It was Messi's weaving run that forced a panicked Aleksandar Kolarov to concede the penalty and then the Argentine put Neymar through for Barca's fourth.