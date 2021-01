Marcelo made his debut for Real Madrid on January 7, 2007. The Brazilian played his first game against Deportivo de La Coruña and has since gone on to become a club legend, winning 22 titles: 4 Champions Leagues, 4 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups, 5 LaLiga titles, 2 Copa del Rey trophies and 4 Spanish Super Cups.