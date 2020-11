The Argentine star was a footballer for FC Barcelona between 1982 and 1984, a period in which he scored 47 goals in 75 matches. Diego Armando Maradona, an FC Barcelona footballer between 1982 and 1984, has died. Considered one of the best players of all time, the Argentine star was born in Lanús, a town near Buenos Aires, on October 30, 1960. Take a look at some of his best moves as a Barça player.