18 year old Maciej Rosolek had a debut for ages when he came on against Lech Poznan with a quarter of an hour remaining at the clock during the 2019-20 Ekstraklasa season. It only took him two minutes to find the net on his debut, when he slotted home after receiving the cross in the box from Antolic, and complete a magic comeback for Legia Warsaw agains their fierce rivals.