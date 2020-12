Leo Messi has reached another world scoring record surpassing football legend Pele. The Brazilian legend scored 643 goals in 656 appearances during his 19 seasons at Santos. It won’t be the first record to the Argentine’s name. Messi holds a remarkable 80 Guinness World Records, accomplishing feats like surpassing Gerd Muller’s calendar year record of 85 goals in 1972 with his 91 in 2012.