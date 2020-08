Legia Warsaw put in an absolute world-class display when they met one of their fiercest rivals, Wisla Krakow in week 13 of the 2019-20 PKO BP Ekstraklasa season. A rapid start by a 1st minute Luquinhas goal was followed by a hat-trick from Jose Kante, and strikes from Arvydas Novikovas, Pawel Wszolek and Jaroslaw Niezgoda ensured Legia came out on top 7-0 on the quest to their 14th title..