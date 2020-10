The last time Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo faced each other in the Champions League was in the semi-finals of the 2010-11 campaign. In the first leg, Messi scored twice as Barcelona won 2-0 away at the Bernabéu. The second leg was a 1-1 draw, which saw Pep Guardiola's team qualifying for the final, where they would beat Manchester United.