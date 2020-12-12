Jakub Błaszczykowski's special bond with Wisla Krakow

Veteran winger Jakub Błaszczykowski has a deep bond with the Polish giants Wisla Krakow, where he made his professional debut and won a title, before moving onto Germany to become one of the hottest wingers on the continent. Not forgetting where he came from, Błaszczykowski shown a remarkable loyalty to Wisla, when he willingfully terminated his contract with Wolfsburg in 2019 to re-sign for Wisla without any pay to rescue them from their financial troubles. Let's take a closer look at Kuba's special bond with Wisla Krakow.