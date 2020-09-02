Ivan Rakitic: 'I will carry Barça in my heart.'

Ivan Rakitic is no longer a Barça player, but he will be a culer forever. Barça's No.4 for the last six seasons leaves Barça "very grateful" to everyone: players, coaches, staff members, managers and fans. "I want to thank all the culers and I hope that all of them have been able to enjoy me," he declared in his farewell speech. The midfielder said goodbye to his Barça teammates at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, acknowledging his six 'spectacular' years at the club in which he won 13 titles