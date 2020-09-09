Intense third training session of the week

The side continues to work towards the start of the 2020/21 LaLiga campaign in a session at Real Madrid City. Zidane's team worked under the strict health protocol and began the third session of the week with a warm-up followed by aerobic and anaerobic exercises. The players then underwent a demanding training session with the ball, working on pressing, control, tactical exercises and playing several matches on different size pitches. Asensio, Bale, Isco, Mariano and Reguilón worked inside the facilities.