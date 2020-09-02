Intense fitness work in the third training session of the week

A high intensity fitness session at Real Madrid City. The squad carried out the third training session of the 2020/21 season under strict health regulations. Zidane upped physical levels compared to the first two days. The team began with stretching and warm-up exercises before moving on to precision and ball control exercises. Then, the main part of the training got underway with high aerobic workloads. The goalkeepers trained separately, and Mariano exercised individually out on the grass.