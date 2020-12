Agood start from FC Barcelona Women's team in the UEFA Women's Champions League as a 4-1 win in Holland against PSV Vrouwen gives the blaugranes a great advantage ahead of the second leg of their last 32 tie at Camp Nou. Goals from Jenni Hermoso, Asisat Oshoala, Lieke Martens and an own goal from Mandy Van den Berg for Barça underlined their superiority over the 90 minutes.