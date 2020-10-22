High-intensity training ahead of El Clásico
Loading...
16:03pm, Thu 22 Oct 2020
The squad came together at Real Madrid City for a session that saw the team begin preparations for the first Clásico of the season, which takes place on Saturday at the Camp Nou. The players who started the team's Champions League match carried out some running drills, before completing the session indoors. The rest of the squad also worked on rondos, possession drills and finishing exercises in small-size goals, as well as contesting matches in reduced spaces.