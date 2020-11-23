High-intensity training ahead of the Champions League

The squad were back in training at Real Madrid City as they prepare for the match against Inter Milan, on matchday four of the Champions League Group Stage, which will be played at the San Siro. The session, which took place under strict health protocol in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, began with physical and prevention work, after which the footballers carried out rondos and possession and pressing exercises. They then played several matches in small spaces and ended with crossing and finishing