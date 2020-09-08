High intensity ball work session at Real Madrid City

The ninth training session consisted of high intensity ball work as the squad prepares for the 2020/21 season. The team trained under strict health regulations. The session started with preventive, stretching and warm-up exercises both with and without the ball. Zidane then organised a phase of tactical work, which gave way to different short-duration matches on small pitches. The players then performed a long series of crosses, headers and shots on goal. Asensio, Isco, Odegaard, Courtois and Reguilón trained inside the facilities.