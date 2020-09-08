High intensity ball work session at Real Madrid City

Loading...
By NewsChain Sport
19:04pm, Tue 08 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The ninth training session consisted of high intensity ball work as the squad prepares for the 2020/21 season. The team trained under strict health regulations. The session started with preventive, stretching and warm-up exercises both with and without the ball. Zidane then organised a phase of tactical work, which gave way to different short-duration matches on small pitches. The players then performed a long series of crosses, headers and shots on goal. Asensio, Isco, Odegaard, Courtois and Reguilón trained inside the facilities.