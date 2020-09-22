Hazard, Isco, Militão, Asensio and Lucas Vázquez continue to get back in shape

After Zidane gave the majority of his squad a day off, just five players have been working out at Real Madrid City today. Isco, Hazard, Lucas Vázquez, Asensio and Militão were all present as they continue their efforts to get back into shape. The first four trained out on Pitch 2 at Valdebebas alongside Lunin and Altube. The Brazilian defender, meanwhile, completed a session using the indoor facilities.