Hagi's goal to Celta in 'the party of the fog'
Loading...
10:28am, Tue 29 Sep 2020
On 11 December 1994, "The Maradona of the Carpathians" Gheorghe Hagi scored one of football's most brilliant goals for Barcelona against Celta Vigo. Barça travelled up to Celta Vigo, who struck a consolation to make it 3-1 in injury time, by which time the Balaidos was blanketed in thick fog. At the restart, Hagi revealed, "Romario said to me, ‘the keeper's way off his line. Have a go,’ so I did.” the Romanian said.