A strong second half powered by a Martin Braithwaite brace earned Barcelona a 4-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv in Champions League Group G action at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv. Antoine Griezmann was named among the substitutes and replaced Philippe Coutinho in the 66th minute of the contest, going on to score a goal in injury time after some excellent link-up play and a good finish from the Frenchman.