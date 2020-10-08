Great shots on goal and crossings during training
19:24pm, Thu 08 Oct 2020
The squad, minus the players currently on duty with their national teams ahead of the forthcoming international fixtures, came together at Real Madrid City for the third training session of the week. Following a warm-up and injury prevention drills, the players worked on ball circulation and pressing. Next up, the madridistas contested a training match on a reduced-size pitch, before the workout was rounded off with crossing and shots on goal.