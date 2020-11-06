Goals and combinations in preparation for LaLiga

By NewsChain Sport
16:10pm, Fri 06 Nov 2020
Zidane's side were out training at Real Madrid City as they to continue preparing for this Sunday's match against Valencia at Mestalla, for the LaLiga matchday nine encounter. The session began with warm-up and injury prevention exercises. Zidane's players continued with a series of technical exercises, worked on pressing, performed physical work, played several matches on small fields and ended with crossing and finishing.