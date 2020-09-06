Gabriel Barbosa strikes late to give Flamengo win over Fortaleza

Check out Gabriel Barbosa's 87th minute strike to help Flamengo down Fortaleza 2-1 in September 2020. Éverton Ribeiro gave Flamengo the lead in the round eight match of the Brazilian Championship before Juninho equalised from the penalty spot for Fortaleza. With just three minutes to go of normal time, Gabigol placed his shot into the bottom corner to seal all three points for Domènec Torrent's team.