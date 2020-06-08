First Inter goals 2019/20: Lukaku, Young, Alexis, Eriksen, Barella and more

Antonio Conte's Inter are ready to get going again ahead of the resumption of Serie A 2019/20. So far this season, across all competitions, nine players have scored their first goal for the Nerazzurri: let's watch here on Dugout all nine of these strikes scored by Romelu Lukaku, Christian Eriksen, Ashley Young, Alexis Sanchez, Sebastiano Esposito, Nicolò Barella, Stefano Sensi, Alessandro Bastoni and Cristiano Biraghi.