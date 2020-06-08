First Inter goals 2019/20: Lukaku, Young, Alexis, Eriksen, Barella and more

Loading...
By NewsChain Sport
13:51pm, Mon 08 Jun 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Antonio Conte's Inter are ready to get going again ahead of the resumption of Serie A 2019/20. So far this season, across all competitions, nine players have scored their first goal for the Nerazzurri: let's watch here on Dugout all nine of these strikes scored by Romelu Lukaku, Christian Eriksen, Ashley Young, Alexis Sanchez, Sebastiano Esposito, Nicolò Barella, Stefano Sensi, Alessandro Bastoni and Cristiano Biraghi.