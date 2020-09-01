First Barça's training session of the Koeman era

By NewsChain Sport
8:37am, Tue 01 Sep 2020
Ronald Koeman has taken his first ever FC Barcelona training session, in which the players trained individually following the first day back for PCR tests on Sunday for the players that weren’t training already. The nineteen players involved in today’s workout were: Piqué, Suárez, Dembélé, Neto, Jordi Alba, S. Roberto, Vidal, Junior, Rafinha, O. Busquets, Matheus, Wague, Araujo, Akieme, Cuenca, Konrad, Ilaix Moriba, Monchu and Arnau Tenas.