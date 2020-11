The first team continue their work for the week with a second session for the players who are not on international duty. With the game against Atlético Madrid, next up for Barça, coach Ronald Koeman had Ter Stegen, Piqué, Aleñá, O. Dembélé, Riqui Puig, Neto, Jordi Alba, Matheus, Umtiti, Junior, O. Mingueza, Jandro and Arnau Tenas at his disposal on Tuesday.