FC Barcelona's last training session ahead of Atletico Madrid

La Liga returns as a marathon of 10 matches in 39 days for Barça begins with a trip to the Wanda Metropolitano to take on Atlético Madrid. For the clash against Diego Simeone's unbeaten in La Liga team, blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman has named a 21 man squad with Philippe Coutinho back in the squad after having made a full recovery to a hamstring injury. Ronald Koeman called up the following players for the game against the Rojiblancos: Ter Stegen, Dest, Piqué, Aleñá, Griezmann, Pjanic, Braithwaite, Messi, O. Dembélé, Riqui Puig, Neto, Coutinho, Lenglet, Pedri, Trincão, Jordi Alba, S. Roberto, F. De Jong, Junior, O. Mingueza and Arnau Tenas.