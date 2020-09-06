Endurance and ball work to end the week

Physical endurance and ball work, in that order, was the focus of Real Madrid's seventh consecutive training session ahead of the 2020/21 season. Zinedine Zidane's team worked at Real Madrid City under the strict health regulations. The session began with a series of stretches before carrying out aerobic and anaerobic exercises with and without the ball. The players then underwent a long and intense phase of physical work focused on endurance. Finally, they played several matches on a full field and on small fields. Mariano did all the physical part, while Asensio worked inside the facilities.