Uzbek striker Eldor Shomurodov has spent three seasons in the Russian Premier League with FC Rostov, and had his breakout season in the 19-20 campaign. Shomurodov has scored 11 times, finishing the goalscoring chart in the 7th place, which earned him an eventual move to Serie A side Genoa C.F.C. Take a look some of his best strikes in the Russian Premier League!