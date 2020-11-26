Dribbling and shots on goal with LaLiga in sight

The Real Madrid squad trained this morning following on from victory at the San Siro as preparations got underway for Saturday's LaLiga Matchday 11 meeting with Alavés at the Alfredo Di Stéfano. The madridistas who started the win over Inter completed some running drills on the grass and did some recovery work indoors. The rest of the squad began the session with a warm-up and injury prevention work, before completing dribbling and pressing drills. The Whites then contested several training matches on a reduced-sized pitch and rounded things off with crosses and shots on goal.