Dejan Lovren: "Every mistake matters in the Champions League"
10:24am, Wed 21 Oct 2020
Zenit defender Dejan Lovren has given his remarks after their Champions League opening loss against Club Brugge. The Croatian scored a screamer to level the scoreline, but the Russian outfit came up short in the dying minutes of the game. Lovren claimed they have to remain focused until the final whistle otherwise they'd give up chances, and refused to blame luck for the chances his side missed throughout the game.