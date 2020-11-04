Casemiro: 250 games for Real Madrid

Casemiro racked up his 250 appearance for Real Madrid in the game against Inter Milan. The Brazilian, who was presented with a commemorative shirt from president Florentino Pérez after the game, is now into his seventh season at the club, where he has played his part in 171 wins. Meanwhile, his impressive trophy haul with the Whites features the following pieces of silverware: four Champions League crowns, three Club World Cups, a pair of UEFA Super Cups, two LaLiga titles, a Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.