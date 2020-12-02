Braithwaite: 'We have to continue like this'

By NewsChain Sport
23:07pm, Wed 02 Dec 2020
Despite missing several key players, Barça cruised to the three points in their first trip to Hungary for 45 years to maintain their 100 per cent record in the Champions League. Particularly in the first half they were simply magnificent, with each of three forwards getting on the scoresheet, including one goal, the second, that was a goal as ‘Made in Barça’ as any you are likely to see. The Barça boss and goalscorer Braithwaite react to the win over Ferencváros in Hungary.