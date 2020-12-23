Bielsa’s iconic ‘Newell’s carajo’ moment

By NewsChain Sport
11:19am, Wed 23 Dec 2020
On 22 December 1990, Newell’s Old Boys won the Argentinian Apertura tournament after a dramatic finale. In their last game, Marcelo Bielsa’s team drew 1-1 against San Lorenzo, which meant that River Plate would beat them in the title race if they won their match against Vélez. But River lost and the news sparked great celebrations amongst Newell's team and fans, during which Bielsa was recorded shouting 'Newell’s carajo (come on, Newell’s!)', a moment which became iconic in the club’s history.