The best of Luis Suárez with FC Barcelona

The striker arrived at the club in the summer of 2014 and since his first goal on 25 November of the same year against Apoel, he hasn't stopped finding the net. In the 2014/15 season he scored 25 goals, despite a FIFA sanction; in 2015/16 and 2016/17 he managed 59; in 2017/18 he scored 37 and last season (2018/19) he netted 31. In terms of titles, he has already won a total of 13 as a culer: four leagues, four cups, a Champions League, two Spanish Super Cups, a European Super Cup and a Club World Cup.