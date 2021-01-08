The best of Ilaix Moriba at La Masia

Ilaix Moriba, born in Conakry (Guinea), arrived at Barça in 2010, at the age of seven, from Espanyol’s youth system. In the 2019/20 season he excelled with the Under-19s A side, playing 9 league games and scoring 4 goals.His great performances led him to receive him the opportunity with Barça B, for whom he played a total of 8 matches -three of which as a starter in the Playoffs. The 17-year-old midfielder trained with the first team in preseason and Ronald Koeman has called him up for the next Barcelona's game against Granada in La Liga.