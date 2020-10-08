The best of Dembélé at FC Barcelona

Ousmane Dembélé has racked up 75 competitive appearances in Barcelona colours and made his Barça debut on 9 September in the league against Espanyol and celebrated by providing an assist. He scored his first goal as a blaugrana against Chelsea in the 2017/2018 Champions League campaign. After representing France at various youth levels, he is a current France international and formed part of the 2018 World Cup winning squad in Russia alongside his blaugrana team mate Samuel Umtiti.