The best of Clement Lenglet at Barça

Clément Lenglet is one of the most promising defenders on the planet. The central defender started his career with Nancy in the French Second Division, making his debut in 2013. Barça triggered Lenglet’s release clause of 35.9 million euros in the summer of 2018. Since he has joined, he has made 43 league appearances for the blaugranas and 19 Champions League appearances as well. Check out some of his best performances with the Barça kit.