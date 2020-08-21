Behind the scenes as Tigres’s goalkeepers tested positive 24h before a game

By NewsChain Sport
15:50pm, Fri 21 Aug 2020
On 15 August 2020, Nahuel Guzmán and Miguel Ortega, Tigres’s both goalkeepers, tested positive for Covid-19 the day before an away game at Toluca. Former Tigres U20s goalkeeper Gustavo Galindo had recently been released by the club because he had already turned 20 and first-team manager Ricardo Ferretti did not want three goalkeepers. Galindo, who just a few weeks earlier had posted a tweet lamenting the end of his hopes of becoming professional, was called up and made his debut in the Mexican First Division. It was not a perfect debut, however, as Tigres lost 3-2.