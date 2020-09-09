Behind the scenes: Thiago congratulates Spain’s youngsters during goal celebration

After Ferran Torres scored Spain’s fourth goal in their win against Ukraine in the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League, midfielder Thiago Alcántara had some words of appreciation for his young teammates: “Guys, you’re playing as if you had already been around for 10 years.” Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Sergio Reguilón, Óscar Rodríguez, Pau Torres and Eric García were amongst the youngest members of Luis Enrique’s latest squad.