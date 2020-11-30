Barcelona pay tribute to Diego Maradona

The Camp Nou paid tribute to one of the greatest players in the history of football: Diego Armando Maradona, a Barça player between 1982 and 1984 and who died on Wednesday in Argentina. Before Barça v Osasuna, the players from both teams observed an emotional minute's silence in memory of the Argentine star. The big screen showed an image of the former No.10 wearing the Barça kit and a bouquet of flowers placed in the central circle. Barça's players wore a black armband during the match and a No.10 shirt was placed in the presidential box.