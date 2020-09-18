Barça's three forgotten goals in Gamper Trophy

After the match against Girona at the Johan Cruyff Stadium, the third pre-season friendly is upon us. This time it is the Joan Gamper Trophy at the Camp Nou. This year the opponents are Elche, recently promoted to LaLiga and, therefore, one of the teams that Barça will face in the league this season, five years after they last did so. Elche, like Barça, have seen their first two league games postponed, allowing this friendly to be played on the 19th. Check out three forgotten goals during this local competition.