Barça's Second double session of the week

Barça completed their second double session in two days under the rain clouds. Little by little, coach Ronald Koeman has recovered more players from the first team to train under his watchful eye. This Wednesday morning Messi, Coutinho, Sergio, De Jong and Ansu Fati have re-joined the group. In the second session the team trained once again at the Ciutat Esportiva only this time without Messi, Sergio, Coutinho, De Jong and Ansu Fati who were not scheduled to take part in their personal programmes. Watch the highlights!